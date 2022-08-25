Dodge City-based electric cooperative temporarily pausing penalties, disconnects

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An electric cooperative in Western Kansas announced an effort to, at least temporarily, help to alleviate financial stress on its customers. The Victory Electric Cooperative Assn, Inc, based in Dodge City, said it’s pausing penalties and disconnect procedures for the next two months.

“What that means for you is, we will not be assessing any late fees on your bill, we will allow all members to set up a payment arrangement if that is what works best for them. We also have paused the automated process that sends you Friendly Bill reminders and phone calls,” Victory Electric explained in a post on its Facebook page.

The company said the pause includes all accounts and those unsure if they paid their bill or of the amount they owe can call the Victory Electric office at 620-227-2139 or 800-279-7915.

“Since your electric use and amount due will continue to accrue as you use electricity, members are encouraged to pay what you can now to avoid a large bill later,” the company said. “Again, we appreciate you and want to do all we can to help everyone in these difficult times.”

