Expert: Efforts to reduce student loan debt just 1st step in broader issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With students continuously taking on massive debt to attend college, a plan to erase $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans amounts to a Band-Aid on a bigger issue, an expert who spoke with Eyewitness News said. That expert is Mary Jo Terry, managing partner at Yrefy, a company that assists borrowers and helps refinance private education loans.

Terry said the Biden Administration’s efforts to reduce student loan debt is just a first step in a much broader issue.

“We have a huge problem,” Terry said. “So the cost of education goes up and up and up, year over year over year over year which causes us to get more debt. And depending on the career you’re going into, the cost of debt is overwhelming.”

While many might be happy with at $10,000 cut in debt, others are not on board with the plan. A main argument from the opposition is that the loan forgiveness isn’t fair to those who’ve already worked to pay them off.

“...But more than likely, what’s going to transpire with this, they’re going to look at revamping the whole process, which will eventually impact each one of us,” Terry said.

She said with that revamping process, you will see changes within higher education.

“They’ve addressed the lowest of income individuals, which are individuals who are eligible for Pell grants, they’re trying to do steps,” Terry said. “But I think we’re going to see over the next year and a half, possibly two years, a lot of substantial pressure on colleges and universities to look at the cost of education and see if we’re really providing the value that’s necessary in order to lower the cost overall. Because it’s substantially expensive to get an undergraduate degree, as we all know.”

Terry said there are many questions that need answered with the plan for student loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education hasn’t yet provided guidelines.

