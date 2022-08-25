Getting closer to the rain

It won’t be near enough, but chances increase Saturday and Sunday
Rain chances return for the weekend.
Rain chances return for the weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms are on the horizon as we head into the weekend, and much needed moisture will fall in most of the state. However, it won’t be the amounts most of you are hoping for and the drought will continue beyond the weekend.

Friday still looks hot and dry with clouds moving in from Colorado and western Kansas. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with light south winds.

Saturday storms start in western Kansas, and they will be scattered. As the day wears on, the chances will begin spreading farther east and should reach central and eastern Kansas into the evening. Severe weather is not expected this weekend. Highs will be a mix of 80s and 90s, just depending on how thick the clouds turn out.

Sunday storms will be focused in the east, but once we get to the afternoon, rain shuts down for most of Kansas. Highs will still be rather warm and we should be expecting 90s across the west.

Another chance for rain is possible for central and eastern Kansas Monday. A cold front will push through and cool temperatures down some by the middle of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 93 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 69 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance for PM and evening storms.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

