Hotter temps expected Thursday and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures are a little warmer than the last few days and the day ahead will follow suit. Under bright blue skies expect highs in the middle 90s or five degrees above average.

The sunshine sticks around on Friday and so do above average highs in the middle to upper 90s. Saturday should be a few degrees cooler, in the lower 90s, but higher humidity will make it feel like the middle to upper 90s.

An area of showers and storms is expected to form over western Kansas on Saturday afternoon, and then move east during the night into Sunday morning. While some of the rain may be heavy at times, severe weather is not expected.

Additional showers and storms are now expected to impact central and eastern Kansas Sunday night into Monday. We should dry-out on Tuesday and remain that way for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 93. Increasing clouds; chance of overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 88. Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 87. Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 68. High: 88. Mix of sun and clouds.

