Independent’s petition for Kansas governor’s race certified

Sen. Dennis Pyle (right) and Kathleen Garrison (left) at the Kansas Sec. of State's office...
Sen. Dennis Pyle (right) and Kathleen Garrison (left) at the Kansas Sec. of State's office following petitions submission to be on the Nov. 2022 ballot.(Submitted)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters will have another option to choose from in the race for the state’s next governor.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab confirmed Thursday that a petition filed by Senator Dennis Pyle was certified with more than the 5,000 signatures required by state law. Pyle and running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will now have their names added to the November ballot as independent candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

“The effort already expended to get on the ballot will pale in comparison to the task that lies in front of us. We now must launch our campaign to inform our neighbors about the stark differences between our conservative beliefs and the radically liberal public policy views of our two opponents, (Laura) Kelly and (Derek) Schmidt,” said Pyle in a release.

The conservative state lawmaker unaffiliated with the Republican party after disagreements with GOP leadership. In the Nov. 8 general election, Pyle will face off against Libertarian Seth Cordell, Democratic incumbent, Governor Laura Kelly and the Republican nominee, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

