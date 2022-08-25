Independent’s petition for Kansas governor’s race certified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters will have another option to choose from in the race for the state’s next governor.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab confirmed Thursday that a petition filed by Senator Dennis Pyle was certified with more than the 5,000 signatures required by state law. Pyle and running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will now have their names added to the November ballot as independent candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

“The effort already expended to get on the ballot will pale in comparison to the task that lies in front of us. We now must launch our campaign to inform our neighbors about the stark differences between our conservative beliefs and the radically liberal public policy views of our two opponents, (Laura) Kelly and (Derek) Schmidt,” said Pyle in a release.

The conservative state lawmaker unaffiliated with the Republican party after disagreements with GOP leadership. In the Nov. 8 general election, Pyle will face off against Libertarian Seth Cordell, Democratic incumbent, Governor Laura Kelly and the Republican nominee, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Our office confirms that Senator Dennis Pyle’s independent nomination petition for Kansas governor is certified with more than 5,000 signatures as state law requires. His name will be placed on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for governor. #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) August 25, 2022

