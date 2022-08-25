Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says this year, the drought is impacting all of the crops.

This weekend’s forecast is a welcome sight for many area farmers if it holds. But the last few months have brought little meaningful rains, and the drought has left many crops stunted.

Eck said they’ve only had two cuttings in his alfalfa field this year, and haven’t had much rain since. They’ve been able to get another cutting of hay, and that will be heading out soon.

“We’ve got guys in south Texas that are pleading for hay, so a lot of it’s going to Texas this year. They’re a lot worse off than we are,” said Eck.

He said this drought is very reminiscent of the conditions back in 2011-12 and because of that, a lot of farmers are already trying to prepare for the winter. If it doesn’t rain this fall, Eck said there won’t be wheat in the pasture or anything to graze on. So, he purchased 800 tons worth of corn silage for the farm’s calves. He got it from another farmer with irrigated land.

“Lucky that everybody in this ag industry, when there’s a dry area and somebody has a little extra, they share,” he said.

Eck said one of the biggest differences between this year’s drought and the drought of 2011-12 are the costs they have to put into fields for things like fertilizer, fuel and labor. He said between what they can harvest and crop insurance, the hope is it will cover their debts and hold them over until next year.

‘I don’t think there’s going to be very many acres that will cover what we have in them. I just don’t think it’s there this year,” he said.

