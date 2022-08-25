Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County.

The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”

“The vehicle left the road to the left into the grass median, lost control, then crossed both shoulders and lanes of travel, striking a tree and a fence in the south ditch of K254, coming to a rest facing slightly northeast,” the KHP said.

The Malibu’s driver, Scott Charles Olson, was taken to a Wichita hospital.

