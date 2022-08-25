Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Beagle Freedom Project, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet the newest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia.

The couple reportedly met Momma Mia during a visit to the headquarters of the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 7-year-old was one of the thousands of beagles removed from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Beagle Freedom Project rescued her and 26 others.

The nonprofit said it hopes to welcome even more pups who need forever homes soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia High School football team under investigation
Mark Gietzen, an abortion opponent, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a...
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
Law enforcement across Kansas are warning residents about a possible scam that may appear to be...
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
generic
Woman, girl bitten by dogs, seriously injured in S. Wichita
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
Sen. Dennis Pyle (right) and Kathleen Garrison (left) at the Kansas Sec. of State's office...
Independent’s petition for Kansas governor’s race certified
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
BBB: Scammers could use student loan forgiveness as opportunity to strike