Week of Aug. 29: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs offering tuition reimbursement.

MONDAY: Workforce Professional - Career Center | Kansas Department of Commerce | Wichita | $16.16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12181140 | Qualifications: •High School or GED. •Valid Driver License. •One year of experience interacting with clients, customers, or the public in social service. •Bi-lingual a plus. •A National Career Readiness Certificate or Kansas WORKReady! Certificate a plus. | Kansas Department of Commerce has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Data Entry | Business Technology Career Opportunities, Inc | Wichita | $16.44 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12181098 | Qualifications: •Some high school required. •Must be able to pass a background check. •Work is routine and repetitive. | Currently, there are no additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: CDL Tuition Reimbursement Program | Cornejo & Sons LLC | Wichita | $18.00 - $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12182802 | Qualifications: •Must be enrolled in an approved CDL training program. •They must complete the CDL program and obtain their CDL license from the state. •Students must apply, interview, and get hired by a Cornejo company hiring manager. | Cornejo & Sons LLC has 23 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Painter/Car Finishman | Union Tank Car - UTLX | El Dorado | $20.44 - $22.72 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12172237 | Qualifications: •This position requires someone willing to learn a new trade through on-the-job training. •Cleans and maintains spraying equipment. •Lifting and carrying of tools and equipment up to 60-65 lbs. •Uses safety approved air gun to remove grit and dust after blasting. | Union Tank Car - UTLX has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Production Operator | Gold Bond Building Products | Medicine Lodge | $108,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140639 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 years of age or older. •Must be able to pass a background check. •Must pass a drug test and physical. | Gold Bond Building Products has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

