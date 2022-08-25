Where’s Shane? National Banana Split Day
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With all the hot weather we’ve had, how’s a little ice cream sound? Today we’re out at Jimmie’s Diner for Where’s Shane on the perfect day to indulge -- National Banana Split Day! This morning we’re going to be learning the finer points of making -- and sure, why not -- tasting some delicious banana splits.
You can find more information on Jimmie’s Diner at jimmiesdiner.com.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.