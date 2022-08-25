Wichita Thunder partners with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Thunder announced that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks and American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda for the 2022-23 season. San Jose will be the third NHL partner for the Thunder since joining the ECHL. Wichita has previously worked with the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers.

“We’re very excited to partner with San Jose for this coming season,” Thunder general manager Joel T. Lomurno said. “I want to thank Joe Will and John McCarthy for their willingness to work with us this year. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for this and hopefully many seasons to come.”

Under the affiliation agreement, the Sharks will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder. The club will also be composed of players who are signed to two-way AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts (under agreement with the Thunder).

“I’m very excited to be working with the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda,” Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay said. “I look forward to helping develop players for their organization that could potentially play in the NHL. The Sharks have a lot of excitement around them with the hiring of Mike Grier as their new GM and David Quinn as their new Head Coach. We look forward to helping assist in building a winning culture for all three organizations.”

