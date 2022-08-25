Woman, girl bitten by dogs, seriously injured in S. Wichita

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl suffered injuries from dog bites at a south Wichita home.

Police said a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South to a reported animal bite call.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located the 10-year-old victim with bites to her face and head and the 54-year-old victim with bites to her hands,” the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the injured woman and girl were hospitalized with injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening. Police said the dogs belong to the woman and have no reported prior history of aggressive behavior.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia High School football team under investigation
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Fuller Industries in Great Bend, Kansas
Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore says he’s retiring

Latest News

money generic
Dodge City-based electric cooperative temporarily pausing penalties, disconnects
Dry Kansas farm field
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
Dry Kansas farm field
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
Campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas
Student-loan relief program available in rural counties across Kansas