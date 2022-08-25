Woman, girl bitten by dogs, seriously injured in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl suffered injuries from dog bites at a south Wichita home.

Police said a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South to a reported animal bite call.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located the 10-year-old victim with bites to her face and head and the 54-year-old victim with bites to her hands,” the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the injured woman and girl were hospitalized with injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening. Police said the dogs belong to the woman and have no reported prior history of aggressive behavior.

