6-year-old boy writes, shares story about being born with 12 fingers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six-year-old Wyatt Shield is a first grader and an author. Wyatt made his first public reading of his first book, “Wyatt’s Adventures with Shriners,” on Thursday at the Midian Shrine Convention.

“God makes all his people special in their own unique and awesome way,” the young author reads from his book.

Wyatt’s adventure begins when he was born with 12 fingers. After surgery at age 1, he now has 10. But with his humor and wit, Wyatt wanted to write a story about his fingers. So, he told his mom, and she was on board.

“He wanted other kids to know that it’s okay to be different because God makes all of us special. Yeah, that was last August,” said Wyatt’s mom, Amanda.

She recalls being told Wyatt wouldn’t even be able to write his name at the age of 5. Now, he personally signs some of his books.

“To prove that little kids could do big things and to tell other kids ‘It’s okay to be different,’” said Wyatt.

It’s a family affair. Dad and grandpa run the marketplace helping Wyatt sell his books.

“When you can see your kids work through a goal that they’re so committed to, and when it comes to fruition, it’s magical,” said Amanda.

Each book raises money for organizations that helped Wyatt, like Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

“God made me different, and that is just awesome. I also can’t wait to blossom. The end,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt has sold more than 500 books so far. You can buy his book, titled “Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners” on Amazon. Those attending the Shriners Convention in downtown Wichita can find it inside the marketplace at the Hyatt.

