Approved pay plan includes boost for new Sedgwick County firefighters

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During a budget hearing Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission took action to boost pay for firefighters. The commission formally adopted a new pay plan the firefighter’s union developed.

The plan includes raising the starting page for firefighters from $14.27 per hour to $18.00 per hour and the implementation of a step plan for firefighters, lieutenants, captains and division chiefs

“To say (Wednesday) was a monumental and historic day for SCFD would be an understatement,” Sedgwick County Fire Fighters Local 2612 said on its Facebook page.

The union said the county commission’s decision “was the culmination of hard work, perseverance and the strive to make changes,” and, “There is now momentum to change the landscape and future of SCFD for the better.”

