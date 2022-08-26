Ark City man’s 2-year-old opossum in running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Petey the opossum, from Ark City, is in the running for "America's Favorite Pet."
Petey the opossum, from Ark City, is in the running for "America's Favorite Pet."(Blake Smith)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A unique companion in Ark City is vying for a $10,000 prize. Petey, a 2-year-old Virginia Opossum is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”

“Open to animals of all shapes, sizes and species, one pet will win $10,000 and pounce in the spotlight with a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine,” contest organizers explain.

With Petey sitting in fourth place, voting for the Top 20 in the group round ends at 7 p.m. Sept. 1. Final voting concludes Oct. 21 with the field narrowing each week.

You can find further information on Petey and how to vote for the friendly opossum here: https://americasfavpet.com/2022/petey-3.

Petey’s owner, Blake Smith, said he’s had the opossum since Petey was about one month old. Smith said Petey is litterbox trained, enjoys cuddles and is “just like a cat.”

“During Halloween, I dress up as a hillbilly and we hand out candy together,” Smith said.

Smith said Petey likes to visit him while he’s sleeping and enjoys a variety of snacks with his favorites being grapes, peanut butter, and eggs.

In response to the contest question why Petey should be America’s Favorite Pet, Smith said, “People need to learn just how awesome opossums can be.”

He also explained contributions of North America’s only marsupial, including success in keeping insect populations in check.

“He’s a pretty special little guy,” Smith said of Petey.

