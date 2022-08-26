Community level of COVID-19 low in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County said Friday that the community transmission for COVID-19 is now low, an improvement from a few days ago when the level as at medium.

According to the county’s dashboard which was updated Friday, the percent of tests coming back positive continues to trend downward still at 13 percent, down from a peak of more than 17 percent in late July.

The low community level follows the trend observed around much of the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that cases have been on a downward trend since the middle of July. As of this week, there are 500 new cases of COVID in the state, down from 695 at the same time last week.

According to the county, people may choose to wear a mask at any time, and people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

