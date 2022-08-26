Crews respond to deadly crash in Kingman County

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Kingman County.

The crash is located near the intersection of NE 10 St. and NE 100 Ave., just south of US-54 and east of Kingman.

Kingman County dispatchers confirm the fatality crash involves two vehicles. No word has been given on the number of injuries.

Those who live in the area tell us that the intersection needs bigger stop signs and rumble strips.

