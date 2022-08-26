Hotter temps expected today

By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Under mostly sunny skies expect highs in the middle to upper 90s or five to ten degrees above average.

A few storms are possible tonight into Saturday morning over far northwest Kansas, but the main event will not take place until Saturday afternoon/evening.

An area of showers and storms is expected to form over western Kansas tomorrow afternoon, and then move east during the night into Sunday morning. While some of the storms may be strong with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Additional showers and storms are now expected to impact central and eastern Kansas Sunday night into Monday. We should dry-out on Tuesday and remain that way for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; chance of late day storms. Wind: S 10-20. High: 93.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 94. Morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 91. Partly cloudy; afternoon storm chances.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 87. Partly cloudy, cooler.

