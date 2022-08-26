Kansas Lottery announces approved platforms for sports betting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With sports wagering legalized in Kansas, questions surrounding timing and locations immediately followed. Last week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced legalized bets will start with a soft launch at noon next Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8.

Friday, the Kansas Lottery unveiled approved sports betting platforms beginning Sept. 1.

The Kansas Lottery said each state-operated casino in the state “will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications.”

It said those partnerships include:

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.

“An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there,” the Kansas Lottery explained.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet.

The Kansas Lottery said, “an in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date.”

Tribal casinos are also working to align on contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. These casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready, the Kansas Lottery explained last week.

Following the Aug. 18 announcement concerning the start date for legalized sports betting in Kansas, Kelly touted economic benefits expected for the state.

“Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Kelly said. “I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.”

