Live entertainment making post-pandemic comeback in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night’s Morgan Wallen concert at INTRUST Bank Arena was the downtown Wichita venue’s first sold out show since early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A sold-out crowd felt amazing. Everybody just had a smile on their face enjoying the night, and it just felt really good,” said INTRUST Bank Arena Booking and Marketing Director Christine Pileckas.

The concert brought about 12,000 people to the arena and kicked off the start of a busy stretch in Wichita. More events are happening this weekend with more being planned for next year as live entertainment is rebounding from the pandemic.

After Thursday night’s show, Pileckas said it feels like live entertainment in Wichita is back, full-scale.

Friday, “West Fest” featuring Ice Cube and Cypress Hill brought thousands more to INTRUST Bank Arena.

It’s not just a benefit to concertgoers and the arena.

“It was such a big draw with people coming in from all over the state. It just creates a great economic impact for the entire community, for our hotels our restaurants, our local businesses,” Pileckas said.” So, it feels good to be able to book those acts and bring them in, and then not only, obviously (it is) a huge success for the arena, but it makes a positive impact throughout the entire Wichita community.”

