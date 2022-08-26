Man charged with capital murder in connection with February shooting

By KWCH Staff
Aug. 26, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused in a deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday is charged with capital murder.

Justin Macormac appeared in court Friday afternoon to hear the updated charge. Investigators say on Feb. 13, he and Brandon Prouse shot and killed Bonnie Galloway and Connor O’Callaghan at a Wichita home on South Erie.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument and that drugs were involved.

Macormac remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on a nearly $2 million bond. Prouse is being held on a bond of more than $2 million.

