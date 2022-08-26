Police identify man found dead in south Wichita

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have identified a man found dead over the weekend as 34-year-old Cory Addis.

Sunday morning, officers found him dead in an alley in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Police believe he had been run over.

Exactly how he died is still under investigation. If you have information, call the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

