Scams targeting student-loan borrowers reported in Wichita

The scam attempt involves a phone call with a false offer to help loan recipients eligible for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reports of a scam targeting student-loan borrowers include people being targeted in Wichita. The scam attempt involves a phone call from someone claiming to help loan recipients eligible for relief in the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Thursday, Eyewitness News investigated the scam call and relayed guidance on what you can do to avoid the scam.

On a call made to a KWCH employee who paid off student loans years ago, the scammer, in a voicemail, claimed to have their target “prequalified for the updated forgiveness program, and possible loan discharge.”

Ashley Garcia with Meritrust’s fraud division said, like with any scam, the objective with the call was to steal personal information. She said if you have any doubt concerning student loans, reach out to your loan company directly to verify if the “help” being offered is legitimate.

“If you get a call and they are requiring any kind of personal information: usernames, passwords, your FSA, hang up,” Garcia said. “There’s not a legitimate company or business that will ask you for that information.”

It’s important to note that the U.S. Department of Education hasn’t yet unveiled details in the student loan forgiveness plan. What is known is that you will have to apply for the forgiveness. Neither the government nor any company will call at this point.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia High School football team under investigation
Mark Gietzen, an abortion opponent, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a...
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
Law enforcement across Kansas are warning residents about a possible scam that may appear to be...
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
generic
Woman, girl bitten by dogs, seriously injured in S. Wichita
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Approved pay plan includes boost for new Sedgwick County firefighters
Petey the opossum, from Ark City, is in the running for "America's Favorite Pet."
Ark City man’s 2-year-old opossum in running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Six-year-old author Wyatt Shield made his first public reading of his first book, "Wyatt's...
6-year-old boy writes, shares story about being born with 12 fingers
Stretched thin during the COVID-19 pandemic and now with inflation taking its toll, an...
Hays assistance center among outreach groups struggling to meet demand