Scams targeting student-loan borrowers reported in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reports of a scam targeting student-loan borrowers include people being targeted in Wichita. The scam attempt involves a phone call from someone claiming to help loan recipients eligible for relief in the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Thursday, Eyewitness News investigated the scam call and relayed guidance on what you can do to avoid the scam.

On a call made to a KWCH employee who paid off student loans years ago, the scammer, in a voicemail, claimed to have their target “prequalified for the updated forgiveness program, and possible loan discharge.”

Ashley Garcia with Meritrust’s fraud division said, like with any scam, the objective with the call was to steal personal information. She said if you have any doubt concerning student loans, reach out to your loan company directly to verify if the “help” being offered is legitimate.

“If you get a call and they are requiring any kind of personal information: usernames, passwords, your FSA, hang up,” Garcia said. “There’s not a legitimate company or business that will ask you for that information.”

It’s important to note that the U.S. Department of Education hasn’t yet unveiled details in the student loan forgiveness plan. What is known is that you will have to apply for the forgiveness. Neither the government nor any company will call at this point.

