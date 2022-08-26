Sheriff’s office releases name of inmate who died

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old inmate Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita died after being found unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Brueggeman was found unresponsive by staff on Wednesday. CPR was started immediately, but Brueggeman was declared dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation by the investigations unit and KBI indicated that the death appeared to be from natural causes. An autopsy is pending, and the inmate’s immediate family has been notified. Brueggeman’s was the fourth in-custody death in 2022.

