Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding woman missing for 2 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit.

Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart, was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently. Sarah is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Pettit’s family are trying to locate her. Detectives want to hear from anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Anyone with information can call Detective Broussard 316-660-5308 or Detective Guthrie 316-660-5338. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

