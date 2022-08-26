Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties.

The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed.

Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.

Halo refers to Chief Halotish, a 19th century leader of the Yoncalla-Kalapuya tribe.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the new name for the mountain in December.

The mountain is located within the Umpqua National Forest and is more than 4,000 feet tall.

According to a name change proposal form on the board’s website, the mountain was originally named for a nearby town called Swastika, which took its name from a cattle ranch where the owner branded his cattle with the symbol before it was used by the Nazis.

