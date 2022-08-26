Whataburger coming to Wichita in 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s official! Whataburger is coming to Wichita in 2024. KMO Burger, a franchisee with the fast-food chain, confirmed the date Friday morning.

Last year, KMO Burger announced the opening of 30 Whataburger locations in Kansas and Missouri over the next seven years. Wichita was on the list but no timetable was set on when construction would begin.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an investor in the franchise group, can be thanked for the expansion. Mahomes, who is from Tyler, Texas, said he was excited to bring his love for Whataburger to the Midwest.

Whataburger already has two Kansas locations in Kansas City and Overland Park.

