KS high school students asked to create videos for contest
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest.
The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.
A committee of transportation officials will pick winners. The winning students could win a GoPro, DJI Stabilizer, or DJI Drone.
In a tweet, Governor Laura Kelly showed her support for the contest and urged those interested to submit a video.
To enter the contest, click here.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.