Showers and storms today and tonight

Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and clouds this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, scattered showers moving across portions of western Kansas.

Another hot day across Kansas, however clouds and scattered showers and storms will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s statewide. Showers this morning will redevelop through the afternoon across central Kansas from Concordia to Dodge City and push eastward during the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect chances of showers and storms in Wichita after 7pm through midnight. Rain and storms move out by early morning and sunshine will dominate the state on Sunday.

It will be hotter on Sunday with highs reaching the 90s to near 100. A cold front moving into Kansas on Monday afternoon will trigger more showers and storms across central and eastern Kansas. Tuesday into the holiday weekend looks dry, with the exception of a few storms across western Kansas. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s through next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy; a few evening showers/storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms through midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny; hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 72.

Mon: High: 94 Partly cloudy; slight chance for evening storms.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; breezy.

