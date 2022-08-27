Storms then a sizzling Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east northeast Saturday night and into early Sunday. While isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out, the majority of the state will forgo rough weather. Rain amounts won’t be drought-busting either, with most locations staying under a quarter inch. If you happen to be under one of the storms, amounts could reach a half-inch, perhaps slightly more.

Storms should scoot past Wichita after midnight and the clouds should break early Sunday. Afternoon highs will be toasty, reaching the mid to upper 90s over most of the Sunflower State. Any storms Sunday afternoon look to be southeast of Wichita and mainly in Oklahoma.

More storm chances are possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front slides south into Kansas. Rain amounts with the second weather maker look light too, so no relief from the dry conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms ending after midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 8-18. Low: 73.

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then turning mostly sunny; hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Sunday night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72.

Mon: High: 96 Partly cloudy; slight chance for P.M./evening storms.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; breezy.

