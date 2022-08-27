Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park

Bill Burke Park
Bill Burke Park(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park.

The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property.

An officer on patrol said they found several areas of the park had been vandalized with spray paint over the weekend. They said an unknown suspect or suspects had spray-painted derogatory words and pictures on the walls of the concession stand, maintenance building and various other signs around the park.

SPD noted that the estimated damage associated with the crime is about $1,200.

If anyone has information about the incident or can help identify those responsible, they should call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or SPD at 785-826-7210.

