Hot and dry today, more storms Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just yesterday we were discussing how Wichita and many other areas of Kansas are in the midst of a drought- that continues, despite the beneficial rains last night. However the rain did remove many from the “Top 10 List” of driest Augusts on record. Wichita officially has 1.04″ of rain for the entire month, while #10 on the list comes in at 0.67″. Rainfall totals last night are still coming in this morning, however most areas of central and eastern Kansas picked up 0.25-1.50″ of rain last night (Wichita-ICT 0.99″).

In the wake of this system sunshine and dry weather follows today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 by afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies across Kansas tonight with only a few isolated pop-up storms across far southeast Kansas during the evening. Another weather system and cold front move in Monday, bringing additional chances of rain and storms. The cold front will trigger storms after 4pm across central Kansas, with storms moving south through the evening and overnight hours. Once this front clears the state our weather pattern will turn dry and more seasonable with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the end of the week.

Labor Day weekend looks dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, however stay tuned for potential changes as some of our forecast models are hinting there could be more rain and storms headed into Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny; hot. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chance of storms by late day. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Monday night: Evening storms, then turning partly cloudy. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 68.

Tue: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

