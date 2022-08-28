Man killed in early-morning shooting in Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Derby early Sunday morning. Police and emergency medical crews were called to the 1200 block of N. Westview around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Officers spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses at the scene.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee says they have not made any arrests, but have a good idea of who they are looking for.

Chief Lee says they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they know it stemmed from an argument inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derby Police or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111. You can also leave tips anonymously through their website here: Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County.

