Scattered storms Monday, still hot

Another chance of storms returns
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will return to Kansas Monday as hot weather continues.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

Clouds will increase into the afternoon as scattered storms develop over central and southern Kansas. Activity will persist into the evening before storms begin to diminish after sunset.

After Monday’s storm chance, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week ahead. Look for mostly sunny skies each day as high temperatures will remain in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms ending early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 69

Tue: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

