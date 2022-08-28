Suspicious death investigation underway in Gordon, KS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in a home near the 7900 block of SW 163rd St. near Gordon, Kansas, Saturday morning.

Sheriff Sergeant, Robert Albert, says they’re investigating the death as suspicious and waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Neighbors in the area say they’re stunned something like this happened in the town.

“It can happen anywhere. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a big city or out in the country. Things happen,” David Stephens, who lives near where the body was found, said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department says more information about the incident is expected to be released on Monday.

