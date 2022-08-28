Three firefighters injured in east Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) confirmed three firefighters were injured during a house fire near the 500 block of S. Bleckley Saturday afternoon.

One firefighter was critically injured, and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WFD, no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to it being vacant. The house was significantly damaged.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

