Andover homicide suspect arrested in E Wichita

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Buck Buchanan with the Andover Police Department confirmed that an 81-year-old woman died of homicide at an assisted living home in Andover near Central and Lioba Sunday afternoon.

A call of a domestic disturbance came around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found an 81-year-old badly beaten. She was quickly taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“A little after three o’clock this afternoon, we received a call from family members to check the welfare of an 81-year-old female. When EMS and fire arrived, they found that the individual was beaten pretty bad,” said Chief Buchanan.

The 23-year-old suspect is related to the victim. He was spotted in his car by 13th and Woodlawn. Officers then proceeded to pull him over, but he attempted to flee the scene. The man was soon apprehended by the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery and assumed to be under drugs. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, where he is expected to recover.

“When we found him, he appeared to be under the influence of some narcotic. They were able to administer Narcan. EMS took him to the hospital where he is being evaluated and will eventually be taken to the Butler County jail,” stated Chief Buchanan.

The investigation is ongoing.

