Gun found at Wichita West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools said a gun was found at West High School on Monday.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school said a tip was made about a student with a gun. School officials investigated and the student was taken into police custody.

“There were no threats made and no one was hurt. We followed all district safety protocols in this matter to ensure the safety of students and staff,” reads the letter. “The situation was discovered because we had students and staff who brought some concerns to our attention. Our students and staff know about ‘see something, say something.’ I appreciate the trust our students and staff have to report concerns to administration and security to keep everyone safe.”

The school said it takes these matters seriously and will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students or put them in fear.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.