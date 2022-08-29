Hot and humid start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after some much-needed rainfall on Saturday night, we get one more opportunity to get wet later today. Showers and storms are a safe bet, mainly along and south of a Dodge City to Salina line, after 4 pm through the evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms will be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and small hail.

Before the storms arrive, it’s going to be a hot and muggy Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s may feel a degree or two hotter when you factor in the humidity.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful. Afternoon temperatures will generally top-out in the lower to middle 90s, or several degrees above average. In addition to steady and hot temperatures, the forecast appears storm-free through the holiday weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; afternoon storm chances. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Tonight: Evening storms, then clearing. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 93.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 95. Mainly sunny.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

