Jackie Stiles documentary to begin streaming this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “The Jackie Stiles Story,” a documentary on the legendary women’s basketball player from Claflin High School, will begin streaming on multiple platforms. The film, which debuted in March, will be available to stream Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo and YouTtube TV.

Viewers can stream the documentary here.

The documentary, a film by director Brent Huff, tells Stiles’ story from her early days and emergence as an elite high school talent at Claflin High School to becoming the all-time NCAA Division I scorer in women’s basketball, to being drafted into the WNBA by the Portland Fire before injuries derailed her career.

Stiles coached at her alma mater, Missouri State, known as Southwest Missouri State when she led the Bears on a Cinderella Final Four run during her senior season in 2001. She’s since bounced around to a couple different jobs and is now living in Springfield, Mo., home to Missouri State. She owns and operates J. Stiles Total Training and NexGen Fitness.

