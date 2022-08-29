Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31

Dollar Day at Kansas State Fair
Dollar Day at Kansas State Fair(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30.

With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:

  • Friday, Sept. 9
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14
  • Thursday, Sept. 15
  • Friday, Sept. 16
  • Sunday, Sept. 18

The fair said most “big kid” rides take 3-4 tickets and a sheet of 20 tickets costs $25 during the fair. This means you can either have 5-6 rides for $25 or unlimited rides for $30. Find more details on the Kansas State Fair’s website.

