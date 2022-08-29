Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas state psychiatric hospital

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie...
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III.(KCTV5, Miami County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies said Monday morning they were looking for a hospital employee and patient reported missing from a state psychiatric hospital.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III.

Reyes was described as a Hispanic man with dark eyes and dark hair, weighing about 190 pounds. He has tattoos and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a deer skull and blue sweatpants.

Anderson was described as a white woman with green eyes and blonde hair, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and was last seen wearing dark gray scrubs.

Law enforcement found her car in the area of 287th Street and Osawatomie Road. The sheriff’s office said both are believed to be on foot in the area of the Hillsdale Lake entrance on 255th Street.

The sheriff’s office stated Reyes is considered dangerous. and anyone who sees them should call 911 and not approach them.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person of interest is described as a man in his mid-20s with a slender build and goes by...
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Gordon, KS
Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
Boil water
KDHE issues boil water advisory for Mulvane

Latest News

Woodland United Methodist Church pastor Valecia Scribner
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
Shane checks in again with the USD 259 Future Ready Center
USD 259 Future Ready Center 2
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Aug. 29: Job of the Day
Kansas flag
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America