Police use advanced technology in finding, arresting Andover murder suspect

Andover police said they used Flock license-plate reading cameras to locate and arrest the suspect.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Police Department continues to investigate why a relative fatally beat an 81-year-old woman in her home. The violent crime happened Sunday at an independent-living apartment complex the woman managed. Police found the woman beaten as they conducted a welfare check requested by a family member. The woman later died from her injuries and police arrested a 23-year-old suspect in the case. The investigation into what led up to the murder continues.

The suspect, who had been released from jail Sunday morning, was found in Wichita and arrested at a cemetery, running away from officers, police said. Officers found the suspect with the assistance of advanced technology, Flock license-plate reading cameras. Andover’s police said officers knew the car he was driving, which allowed them to effectively use the system.

“Seventy percent of crime is committed with a vehicle, so people drive into an area, commit a crime and drive out,” said Flock Safety Vice President of External Communications Josh Thomas.

With the Flock system, police can use specialized cameras when they have a vehicle description or license plate. If the cameras catch something matching that vehicle or plate description, the system notifies the police. Flock systems are used in 2,500 cities in the U.S.

“Across the country, police are reporting to us that they are solving somewhere between 700 and 900 crimes every single day using our technology,” Thomas said.

As of early Monday evening, police haven’t identified the woman killed nor the suspect arrested in the case. But Eyewitness News did learn more about the woman after speaking with people living at the property she managed, Summerfield Senior Residences. The neighbors said the woman cared for the complex and worked to help people. They said she was well-liked and known for keeping busy.

“She was a wonderful manager for this complex. She was always helping people and making sure that things were running properly. She was quite a good person,” said Summerfield resident Richard Atwood.

Atwood and others who live in the apartment complex said the woman’s death remains shocking. Atwood lives a few doors down from where the woman lived. He said he heard an ambulance Sunday afternoon but couldn’t figure out what was going on.

“(I was) doing my laundry, which is right behind her apartment, and which was between 2 and 4 in the afternoon. And I made several trips back and forth, but I never heard any disturbance or yells or anything like that,” Atwood said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

