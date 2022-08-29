Sedgwick County returns to normal hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.

Sedgwick County Tag Offices offer services for renewals, title and registrations, refunds, lien releases, one-day permits for inspections, 60-day permits, temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates, replacement plates/decals, duplicate registration, commercial work at fleet and dealers.

The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services.

For general questions about tags, call 316-660-9000.

