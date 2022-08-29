Traffic reduced to single lane on 63rd St. S. bridge after Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is warning drivers about a change coming to the 63rd Street South bridge. The bridge is located over the Arkansas River near Derby.

The county said after the Labor Day holiday, on Sept. 6, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane due to construction. A temporary traffic signal will allow vehicles to cross the bridge – one lane at a time, alternating from each direction – drivers should expect delays.

“During peak hours, we encourage drivers to consider other options to cross the river. To the north, drivers can take MacArthur or 47th Street South - shown by the solid green line. Keep in mind, the orange construction cones denote bridge work being done by the Kansas Turnpike Authority that has reduced traffic in those areas from four lanes to two,” said the county. “To the south, drivers can use 83rd Street South (Market Street in Derby) to cross the river.”

Construction on the 63rd Street South bridge is expected to be completed in November.

