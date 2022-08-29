Wendy’s changes logo to support longtime Canadian journalist

Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.
Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.(Twitter/@WendysCanada via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most famous redheads has made a change to make a statement.

The Wendy’s mascot, long-known for her ginger pigtails, now has gray hair on Canadian social media sites.

Wendy’s new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.

In June, LaFlamme found out her contract was not being renewed and her career at CTV was coming to an unexpected end after more than three decades.

Shortly after the announcement, rumors started that LaFlamme was being let go, at least in part, because she was no longer dyeing her hair blonde and allowing it to turn gray.

Bell Media issued a statement denying LaFlamme’s hair color had anything to do with her dismissal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person of interest is described as a man in his mid-20s with a slender build and goes by...
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Gordon, KS
Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
Boil water
KDHE issues boil water advisory for Mulvane

Latest News

Woodland United Methodist Church pastor Valecia Scribner
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter...
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations...
Sedgwick County returns to normal hours
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem