2 rare 1964 Fords up for sale in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a car enthusiast and you’re in the mood for a classic, West McArthur has got a deal for you. He’s selling his 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt and a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 Lightweight 427.

“[I] started when I was 13 years old. I started working for my grandfather and my father at the Ford dealership. I’m now 66 so I got a few years behind me. It’s an addiction,” said the Salina man.

Ford only made 100 units for the Fairlane and 50 units for the Galaxies. The Lightweight got its name from its build. Most models are white with a red interior with nothing luxurious inside.

“Boyd Coddington. He redid the car. Got an aluminum bumper, it’s got the fiberglass fenders. They don’t have any heater, they have no radio. You know, they have one wiper-arm, they have one sun-visor,” explained McArthur. “The seats are out of an Econoline Van. I mean they just tried to do everything they could to shave the weight off of them. This was made for the quarter mile.”

Ford’s goal for the vehicle was mainly for racing.

“I wanted a 427 with 425 horses; that was the big button that I was after. And like I say then, that came up three months later, and I go, ‘oh wow, we can have two cars.’ Two ‘64s, and that’s something special,” said McArthur.

While he calls the cars fantastic, he said it’s time to move on.

“There are no heater hoses, no nothing. You look underneath the dash. It’s all blank. The holes are there, but there’s nothing there,” said McArthur. “They both have been meticulously done. I’m very proud of them. As I say, I hate to try to sell them. It’s just time to move on. I’ve had fun with them, and it’s time to move on.”

If you’re in the market for one of the cars, you can call Long McArthur Ford in Salina for more information.

