2 rare 1964 Fords up for sale in Salina

Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a car enthusiast and you’re in the mood for a classic, West McArthur has got a deal for you. He’s selling his 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt and a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 Lightweight 427.

“[I] started when I was 13 years old. I started working for my grandfather and my father at the Ford dealership. I’m now 66 so I got a few years behind me. It’s an addiction,” said the Salina man.

Ford only made 100 units for the Fairlane and 50 units for the Galaxies. The Lightweight got its name from its build. Most models are white with a red interior with nothing luxurious inside.

“Boyd Coddington. He redid the car. Got an aluminum bumper, it’s got the fiberglass fenders. They don’t have any heater, they have no radio. You know, they have one wiper-arm, they have one sun-visor,” explained McArthur. “The seats are out of an Econoline Van. I mean they just tried to do everything they could to shave the weight off of them. This was made for the quarter mile.”

Ford’s goal for the vehicle was mainly for racing.

“I wanted a 427 with 425 horses; that was the big button that I was after. And like I say then, that came up three months later, and I go, ‘oh wow, we can have two cars.’ Two ‘64s, and that’s something special,” said McArthur.

While he calls the cars fantastic, he said it’s time to move on.

“There are no heater hoses, no nothing. You look underneath the dash. It’s all blank. The holes are there, but there’s nothing there,” said McArthur. “They both have been meticulously done. I’m very proud of them. As I say, I hate to try to sell them. It’s just time to move on. I’ve had fun with them, and it’s time to move on.”

If you’re in the market for one of the cars, you can call Long McArthur Ford in Salina for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person of interest is described as a man in his mid-20s with a slender build and goes by...
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Butler County
Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
Boil water
KDHE issues boil water advisory for Mulvane

Latest News

Woodland United Methodist Church pastor Valecia Scribner
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
Social Tap in Wichita
Local business welcome college students back to Wichita
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying man shown damaging air...
Wichita police seek help to locate AC vandal
Summerfield Residences
Relative arrested, accused of killing 81-year-old woman in Andover