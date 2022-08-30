Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.

Dr. Gregory Lakin with Center for Change said going to the extent of trying to satisfy the fix is psychological in nature and it’s focused on the primitive part of the brain where the fear of running out sends the mind into overdrive. It could lead to violence, even toward family members.

“They may have a $2-3,000 habit, so they need money all the time. The fear of running out is all encompassing. They do behaviors they would normally do,” Dr. Lakin said.

Dr. Lakin said he’s seen fentanyl usage and availability skyrocket, especially over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said overdoses and deaths have dramatically increased with fentanyl laced in other drugs, including medications. While beating an addiction is a long, difficult journey for many, recovering addict Ashlee Nelson mentioned motivation to be there for loved ones and having necessary support as contributors that keep her going.

“I still have a long way to go, but I intend to keep my word and promise to myself to not go back down that road,” she said.

For Nelson, that road started with a knee injury that turned into an opioid addiction. She found herself in a desperate enough position, she was looking for Percocet on the streets.

“It was probably mid-pandemic 2020 that I was told I was purchasing a Percocet 30 and it was fentanyl,” she said.

From there, Nelson’s situation worsened. When she collapsed in her kitchen after she relapsed, she knew she needed to get help.

“It really took a therapy session with my child for my eyes to truly open up and see what damage I was actually doing,” she said.

Focused on her recovery, Nelson also mentioned several resources that are out there to help others battling addiction.

If you need help, addiction services are available in Wichita and the surrounding area, including:

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.