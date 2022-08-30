‘Criminals: Please do not run.’ Lawrence PD warns after shots fired in front of officers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department is warning people not to commit crimes in front of officers because “We will catch you. We will arrest you.”

The warning follows a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday near 11th and Vermont. Witnesses told police there was an argument between a group of men who were walking and two men in a white Passat. Witnesses said the passenger in the Passat fired at least one shot at the men but no one was hit.

The incident was also captured on a Lawrence patrol cruiser’s dash camera (The police department did make a note that the dash cam has no audio and had been slowed down at the beginning). The officers who witnessed it said they heard at least one gunshot. They pulled the Passat over and the two men inside were arrested near 6th and Maine and safely taken into custody.

“Criminals: Please do not run. Do not drive by an officer while shooting a gun and hanging out the window,” said LPD in a post on Facebook. “We will catch you. We will arrest you.”

WIBW in Topeka reports that Jaden Lamar Lenny Hall, 18, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on arresting charges of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving, obstructing apprehension of prosecution. Treyvon D’Dre Johnson, 18, of Lawrence, was also booked into jail on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer, and two counts of flee or attempt to elude. Both of since bonded out of jail.

LPD said officers later found a discarded weapon along their route and casings near the original scene. The case is now in the hands of the district attorney.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.