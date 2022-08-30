Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients. The product was sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed in 26 states, including Kansas. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of a soy or wheat allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the product being recalled.

People who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-49027 in 12-ounce glass bottles with a “best by” date of April 6, 2023, should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

